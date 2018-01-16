Australian Open 2018: Kyle Edmund set for Denis Istomin test in round two

Kyle Edmund's next opponent Denis Istomin defeated Novak Djokovic at the 2017 Australian Open

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Kyle Edmund will look to capitalise on his impressive first-round win over Kevin Anderson when he takes on Denis Istomin at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Briton, 22, beat South African 11th seed Anderson over five sets on Monday.

He faces Istomin - the world number 60 from Uzbekistan - at around 02:00 GMT for a place in the last 32.

Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov, Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina are also in action on day three.

Top seed Nadal takes on Argentine Leonardo Mayer not before 03:00 on Rod Laver Arena, before third seed Dimitrov opens the night session at 08:00 against American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald.

Women's fourth seed Svitolina opens the day's play against Katrina Siniakova at 00:00, followed by second seed Wozniacki against Croatia's Jana Fett.

'It's a game of winning - it's a business'

Monday's victory over Anderson not only gave Edmund a landmark win in Grand Slam terms, it also opened up an opportunity to make real inroads at Melbourne Park.

A flurry of surprise results have left the Briton as the highest-ranked player in his section of the draw, until the quarter-final stage at least.

However, Istomin's threat is well known after he caused a huge upset 12 months ago by knocking out six-time champion Novak Djokovic.

"He's obviously one of those guys that's always really solid, really professional, always around the same ranking. You know what you're going to get with him," said Edmund.

"He's going to bring out a level that's going to be tough to beat because he's that solid a player."

Inspired to play tennis? Find out how to get into tennis in our special guide.

Edmund's win over Anderson went a long way to banishing thoughts of several matches that got away from the Briton last year when he was in a winning position.

He is now presented with an opportunity to break new ground at a Grand Slam, with a run to the fourth round of the US Open in 2016 his best effort to date.

"I put a lot of time and effort into this sport," he said.

"It takes up a lot of your life. When stuff like that happens, you're disappointed. You want to fix it.

"At the end of the day, it's a game of winning - it's a business."