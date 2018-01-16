Australian Open: Novak Djokovic denies boycott claims over prize money

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open six times between 2008 and 2016

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic rejected claims he was "greedy" and denied he had called for a boycott of next year's Australian Open in pursuit of greater prize money.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion termed reports that he had suggested drastic measures to increase the players' share of tournament revenue as "exaggerated".

The Serb, 30, also denied reports he had taken a lawyer to the compulsory annual players' meeting in Melbourne.

"We, players, wanted to have us players talk about certain topics," he said.

"I don't think there is anything unhealthy about that."

The former world number one told a news conference: "I saw that you've portrayed me as someone who is very greedy, asks for more money and wants to boycott.

"I respect your freedom and decisions to do that, but not much of what you have written is true."

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) was formed to represent players in 1972, and since 1990 has organised the men's world tour.

The four Grand Slam tournaments are independent of the ATP and have made substantial increases in prize money in recent years.

"ATP is an association of players and tournaments," said Djokovic, who returned to competitive action after a six-month injury lay-off with victory over Donald Young at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

"It has worked like that for the last 40-plus years in this kind of harmony, so to say.

"It's not easy because a lot of times there's a conflict of interest. But everybody is trying to do their best."

Monday's report in the Daily Mail claimed Djokovic had asked all officials to leave the players' meeting, and that the Serb was accompanied by a lawyer to make the case for setting up a players-only union.

"I know that you guys are trying to take this forward several steps," Djokovic told the media.

"Obviously you're talking about union, you're talking about boycott, you're talking about radical decisions to make and move so we can get financial compensations the way we deserve it.

"But there was no talks about that.

"Again, I'm saying it was subjects that we never get a chance to talk about in such a large group. That's all it was. Never have [I] intentionally thrown anybody out of the room.

"Everything was done in a very normal, polite way. Players wanted to stay alone. There was up to 100 players in the room."

Djokovic also denied the issue of gender equality in prize money had been raised at the meeting.