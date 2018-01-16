Australian Open 2018: Heather Watson beaten by Yulia Putintseva in round one

Yulia Putintseva hit a career-high 27 in the world rankings in 2017

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Heather Watson's Australian Open campaign ended with a first-round defeat by world number 54 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

The Briton, 25, had a set point to level the match in a tie-break but went down 7-5 7-6 (8-6).

Watson, ranked 68th, has now lost her opening match on five of her seven appearances in Melbourne.

It means Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund are the only British players left in the singles draws after round one.

Earlier on Tuesday, ninth seed Konta beat American Madison Brengle 6-3 6-1 to progress.

Watson said before the match that she expected a tough battle against a "fiery" opponent, and so it proved.

She had her chances over the course of a gruelling two hours 16 minutes, and was urged on by a large British contingent on court 13.

However, she would end the match with roughly double the amount of errors (51) and winners (35) than her opponent, and loose shots at the wrong time cost her.

After recovering an early break to lead 5-4 in the first set, a poor service game at 5-5 ultimately lost her the set.

With tensions rising and both players taking out their frustrations on their racquets, Watson found her best form of the match as she powered 4-1 clear in the second.

However, the steadier Putintseva clawed back the deficit and, after Watson swung a backhand wide on set point in the tie-break, her opponent capitalised to seal the win.

