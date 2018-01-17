Australian Open 2018: Kyle Edmund beats Denis Istomin to reach third round

Kyle Edmund's best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the last 16 of the US Open in 2016

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Kyle Edmund reached the third round of the Australian Open for the first time with a comprehensive win over Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

The 23-year-old British number two played superbly to win 6-2 6-2 6-4 on a hot afternoon at Melbourne Park.

Istomin, ranked 11 places lower at 60th, had treatment to his left foot at the end of the first set and failed to earn a single break point in the match.

Edmund goes on to face world number 61 Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia next.

"It was a professional performance and doing it quickly will do me good," said Edmund

"The plan is to get through, whatever it takes - if it takes three or four hours then so be it, but it's perfect really."

Edmund is the second-highest ranked player in his section of the draw before the quarter-finals, behind Japan's Yuichi Sugita, the world number 41.

Edmund's first-round win over 11th seed Kevin Anderson, and early losses for eighth seed Jack Sock and 18th seed Lucas Pouille, have opened up a path to the last eight free of leading names.

There are still some experienced campaigners that would need to be overcome but the Briton is likely to be in confident mood after two impressive showings.

Istomin, 31, caused a huge upset 12 months ago when he knocked out six-time champion Novak Djokovic, but he was well below that form against Edmund.

On a packed court 13 in the outer reaches of Melbourne Park, Edmund coped impressively with the testing conditions and a new opponent.

Kyle Edmund hit 38 winners against Denis Istomin and landed 67% of first serves

He lost just three points behind his first serve in the entire match, breaking serve twice in the first and second sets and once more in the third to win in 89 minutes.

Istomin required a medical timeout for attention to his foot after the first set but was already struggling to keep pace with Edmund.

With his serve working so well, the Briton was able to line up winners at will, driving Istomin back and into the corners.

Urged on by new Swedish coach Fredrik Rosengren and Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, Edmund gave the watching British contingent a welcome victory to celebrate on the same court that Heather Watson had been defeated the night before.

