Australian Open 2018: Laura Robson and Coco Vandeweghe lose in first round

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Laura Robson and Coco Vandeweghe were knocked out of the Australian Open women's doubles in the first round by Hao-Ching Chan and Katarina Srebotnik.

Briton Robson and American Vandeweghe lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to the Taiwanese-Slovenian pair.

British pair Naomi Broady and Anna Smith also lost - 6-2 6-1 to Czechs Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova.

Robson, at 227 in the world, was not ranked high enough to enter qualifying for the singles at Melbourne Park.

Following her first-round doubles defeat, Robson spoke for the first time about being at a music festival in Las Vegas in October when a mass shooting left 58 people dead.

"It was a crazy, crazy thing to happen and I got really, really lucky," said Robson, who initially did not realise what was happening. "My friends got really, really lucky. I don't really like to think about it.

"I thought it was something on the stage. My friend, one of the girls I was with, she is from North Carolina so she was the first one to be like, 'hang on here, that is definitely bullets'."

On the tennis court, the 23-year-old has reunited with Dutch coach Martijn Bok, who guided her to the Wimbledon junior title in 2008.

Robson was ranked in the world's top 30 as a teenager, but fell down the rankings after long-term wrist problems that required surgery.

"I actually feel good," she said. "I feel very happy on court for the first time in a long time.

"My goal for the end of the year is to be back in the top 100 but really, for me, I want to feel the best possible version of myself again on court.

"That's something that's just not been there the last few years."