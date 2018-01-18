Australian Open 2018: Johanna Konta knocked out by Bernarda Pera

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

British number one Johanna Konta suffered a surprise defeat by world number 123 Bernarda Pera in the second round of the Australian Open.

The American, 23, won 6-4 7-5 in one hour and 40 minutes to claim only her second win at Grand Slam level.

Ninth seed Konta had reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals on her past two visits to Melbourne Park.

More to follow.

