Australian Open 2018: Johanna Konta knocked out by Bernarda Pera

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

British number one Johanna Konta suffered a surprise defeat by world number 123 Bernarda Pera in the second round of the Australian Open.

The American, 23, won 6-4 7-5 in one hour and 40 minutes to claim only her second win at Grand Slam level.

Ninth seed Konta had reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals on her past two visits to Melbourne Park.

More to follow.

