Australian Open 2018: Johanna Konta knocked out by Bernarda Pera
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
British number one Johanna Konta suffered a surprise defeat by world number 123 Bernarda Pera in the second round of the Australian Open.
The American, 23, won 6-4 7-5 in one hour and 40 minutes to claim only her second win at Grand Slam level.
Ninth seed Konta had reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals on her past two visits to Melbourne Park.
