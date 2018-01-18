Australian Open 2018: Dominic Thiem recovers to beat Denis Kudla

Dominic Thiem's best performance at the Australian Open was reaching the fourth round in 2017

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem recovered from two sets down to beat Denis Kudla in the Australian Open second round.

The 24-year-old Austrian lost a tie-break in the opener and was broken by American Kudla in the second set.

But an inspired Thiem fought back to take the match 6-7 (6-8) 3-6 6-2 6-2 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

Thiem will face the winner of the match between Czech Jiri Vesely and France's Adrian Mannarino in the third round at Melbourne Park.

American Sam Querrey, the 13th seed, had a surprise exit to world number 80 Marton Fucsovics, going down 6-4 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-2 to the Hungarian.