Australian Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza beaten by Hsieh Su-Wei

Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon last year

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Garbine Muguruza was beaten in straight sets by world number 88 Hsieh Su-Wei in the Australian Open second round.

The Wimbledon champion, seeded third, struggled physically as temperatures soared in Melbourne and had treatment to her left foot in the first set.

Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei, 32, will play 26th seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round.

Spaniard Muguruza, 24, came from 5-2 down to force a first-set tie-break but eventually lost 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also fell 5-2 behind in the second set and threatened a comeback as she broke serve and saved a match point but Su-Wei served out for victory at the second attempt.

Inspired to play tennis? Find out how to get into tennis in our special guide.