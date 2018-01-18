Manchester misses out to Shenzhen in 10-year deal to host WTA Finals

  • From the section Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams
Caroline Wozniacki (left) beat Venus Williams to win the 2017 WTA Finals title

Manchester has missed out on hosting the WTA Finals after the Chinese city of Shenzhen was awarded a 10-year deal.

The season-ending tournament, which features the world's top eight female players, has been held in Singapore since 2014.

Shenzhen has committed to doubling the prize money to $14m (£10.13m) per year and building a new 12,000-seat stadium to stage the tournament from 2019.

The other cities that bid were Prague, St Petersburg and Singapore.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said: "This will easily be the largest and most significant WTA Finals deal in the 45 years since the WTA was founded and promises to take the event to a spectacular new level."

China already hosts seven WTA events, including one in Shenzhen in the build-up to the Australian Open.

The WTA Finals - which began in 1972 - was held in the United States until 2000 and has also taken place in Munich, Madrid, Doha and Istanbul.

Follow tennis with the BBC
Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

In Case You Missed It...

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured