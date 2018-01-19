Australian Open: Grigor Dimtrov beats Andrey Rublev in four sets

From the section

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov was one of the players to play in the hottest temperatures on Friday afternoon

Grigor Dimitrov came through a tough match against 30th seed Andrey Rublev to progress to the Australian Open fourth round.

The Bulgarian won 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 in high temperatures on Rod Laver Arena.

Third seed Dimitrov struggled at times but won a second consecutive match lasting over three hours, following his five-set win over Mackenzie McDonald.

The 2017 semi-finalist will play either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Nick Kygrios in the last 16.

"These are most important matches when things are not working and I am able to find a way," Dimitrov, 26, said.

"Physically I am feeling good and the heat didn't scare me. That is a good sign."

Elsewhere, Spanish 10th seed Pablo Carreno Busta progressed with a 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-5 7-5 win over Gilles Muller.