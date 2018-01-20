Australian Open: Simona Halep saves match points to beat Lauren Davis in epic

Two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist Halep is bidding to win her first Grand Slam

World number one Simona Halep survived an epic battle with unseeded American Lauren Davis to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

The Romanian, 26, had to save three match points in the decider before eventually winning 4-6 6-4 15-13 after three hours and 45 minutes.

The final set lasted 142 minutes before Halep finally served out the match at the fourth attempt.

"I never played a third set so long. I'm almost dead," she said.

"My muscles are gone. I don't know how my ankle is because I can't feel it any more."

The contest equalled the women's singles Australian Open record for longest match in terms of games played.

Halep will play Australian 18th seed Ashleigh Barty or Japan's Naomi Osaka in the last 16.

She served for the match at 5-4, 6-5 and 8-7 in the third set but was denied and later recovered from 0-40 on her own serve with the score 11-10 to the impressive world number 76 Davis.

Davis was treated for a toenail injury twice late in the third set

Davis was twice treated for injury in the latter stages while Halep, who had a ankle problem in the opening rounds, was also limping and holding her upper leg.

Elsewhere, Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova beat compatriot Lucie Safarova 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 to reach round four.

French eighth seed Caroline Garcia came through in three sets 6-3 5-7 6-2 against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

She will play American 17th seed and 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys who progressed with a 6-3 6-4 win over Romania's Ana Bogdan.