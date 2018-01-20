Australian Open: Alexander Zverev beaten in five sets by Hyeon Chung

Hyeon won the NextGen ATP Finals in November - the season-ending tournament for the world's best players aged 21 and under

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Australian Open third round with a five-set defeat by world number 59 Hyeon Chung.

Zverev, 20, led by two sets to one but crumbled to a 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-3 6-0 loss against his 21-year-old opponent.

The German, tipped as one of the future stars of men's tennis, won just five points in the decider.

Hyeon's victory sees him become the first South Korean man to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open.

He will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in his first Grand Slam fourth round match.

Zverev meanwhile is still yet to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final despite being ranked at number four in the world.

He became distracted in the fourth set, complaining to the umpire that the court's floodlights should be switched on.

The German then received a warning from the umpire at the start of the fifth set when he smashed his racquet after Hyeon broke serve.