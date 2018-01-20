Andy Murray 'would give back being number one' to be playing again

Murray posted a picture of himself in hospital after surgery with coach Jamie Delgado at his bedside

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Britain's Andy Murray says he "would give back being number one in the world just to be back playing on the court".

Murray, who has a hip injury and not played a competitive match since last year's Wimbledon, topped the rankings from November 2016 to August 2017.

He was hoping to avoid surgery but, after failing to recover for the Australian Open, had an operation.

And, compared to being number one, the 30-year-old said his "passion is much higher than it was then".

Murray made his comments during a question and answer session on social media.

On his recovery, he said it was going "really well ... much better than I expected so far".

When asked about what could be done to reduce the amount of injuries to players, Murray answered: "Less mandatory events."

He was also asked about the possibility of reducing men's matches at Grand Slams to best of three contests instead of best of five.

"If it's what the people want then it's worth a try," he said. "I don't mind either way. Best of three is easier on the body and would help longevity. Best of five tests mental and physical side more."

The Scot's last competitive match was his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey on 12 July.

He withdrew from the US Open two days before the start of the tournament in August, and said he realised he was not ready to compete in Brisbane prior to the Australian Open when he tested his hip against other top-50 players.

Murray, who has fallen to 19th in the world, has said his plan is "to be back playing around the grass-court season".