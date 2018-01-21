Australian Open: Jamie Murray and Latisha Chan progress in mixed doubles
Britain's Jamie Murray earned a narrow victory with partner Latisha Chan in the opening round of the Australian Open mixed doubles competition.
The top seeds took the match 4-6 7-5 11-9 on a championship tie-break against Andreja Klepac and Rajeev Ram.
They will play Australians Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans in round two.
Murray is bidding for his third Grand Slam mixed title in a row after he won Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017 with Martina Hingis who has since retired.
The victory comes a day after Murray was knocked out of the second round of the men's doubles competition with partner Bruno Soares.