Australian Open: Jamie Murray and Latisha Chan progress in mixed doubles

Murray's new partner Chan won the US Open women's doubles in 2017 with Martina Hingis

Britain's Jamie Murray earned a narrow victory with partner Latisha Chan in the opening round of the Australian Open mixed doubles competition.

The top seeds took the match 4-6 7-5 11-9 on a championship tie-break against Andreja Klepac and Rajeev Ram.

They will play Australians Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans in round two.

Murray is bidding for his third Grand Slam mixed title in a row after he won Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017 with Martina Hingis who has since retired.

The victory comes a day after Murray was knocked out of the second round of the men's doubles competition with partner Bruno Soares.