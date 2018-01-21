Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki beats Magdalena Rybarikova to reach last eight

Wozniacki is bidding for her first Grand Slam title

World number two Caroline Wozniacki cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with victory over 20th seed Magdalena Rybarikova.

The Dane, 27, took 11 of the last 12 games to win 6-3 6-0 in 63 minutes against her Slovakian opponent on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Wozniacki, who hit 25 winners, dropped only six points in the second set.

She will play Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in her third Australian Open quarter-final.

The unseeded Suarez Navarro progressed with a 4-6 6-4 8-6 victory over Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in two hours 17 minutes.

Such was Wozniacki's confidence she even produced a between-the-legs shot during the first set and although it did not win her the point it summed up her mood.

"I think you can tell my confidence is pretty good, I was pretty proud of that," said the former world number one.

"I've tried a few in practice but usually make a fool out of myself."