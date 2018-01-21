'You have to believe' - Edmund says he can win Australian Open

Edmund jumps for joy after he reaches the quarter-final. The furthest he has been before this tournament was the fourth round at the US Open in 2016.

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

British number two Kyle Edmund said "you have to believe" when asked if he can win the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old beat Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-2 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

He will play Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight, and sees no reason why he cannot make further progress.

"That's why I'm in the quarter-finals - because every time I step on the court, I believe I'm going to win," said Edmund.

"It's no different now. The next opponent, I take it one step at a time.

"Whoever I'm playing on Tuesday, I have to believe I'm going to win and believe in my game."

The story so far

Edmund's route to the last eight First round: Beats Kevin Anderson 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 Second round: Beats Denis Istomin 6-2 6-2 6-4 Third round: Beats Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7-0) 3-6 4-6 6-0 7-5 Fourth round: Beats Andreas Seppi 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-2 6-3

Edmund is ranked 49th in the world and has yet to reach an ATP final, but claimed the best win of his career in rankings terms when he beat 11th seed Kevin Anderson in round one.

The Yorkshireman changed his coaching team at the end of last year and now the role is split between Briton Mark Hilton and Swede Fredrik Rosengren, with the latter on duty in Melbourne.

He spent his off-season at his new base in the Bahamas working on the serve in particular, and 25 aces played a huge part in the win over Seppi.

"It's a very small margin and balance between winning and losing," said Edmund. "It's always been like that.

"I have known that I have not been far off. Now that I'm winning, it's just small, small margins in an elite sport."

Edmund's Grand Slam record

Tournament Best result Australian Open Quarter-finals (2018) French Open Third round (2017) Wimbledon Second round (2017) US Open Fourth round (2016)

Edmund has become used to answering questions about Andy Murray over the last week, with the Scot absent as he recovers from hip surgery.

Murray has played a significant role in Edmund's development, inviting him to training camps and playing a senior role in the Great Britain Davis Cup team.

However, with Murray out of action for the next few months, Edmund could replace him as British number one before he returns in the summer.

Edmund is getting used to the increased attention as the only British player left in the singles draws in Melbourne.

"I guess I get maybe more messages on social media and stuff," he said.

"There's obviously a bit more attention the more matches you win.

"I think that's obviously encouraging, but in terms of messages from back home, it's generally the same people that messaged me last year.

"It's nice to have people close to you and that care about you and want you to do well.

Who is Kyle Edmund?