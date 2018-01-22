Australian Open: Dominic Inglot reaches men's doubles quarter-final
-
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Britain's Dominic Inglot reached his fifth Grand Slam men's doubles quarter-final and first since 2015 with victory at the Australian Open.
Inglot and partner Marcus Daniell of New Zealand won 6-4 6-3 against Andrei Vasilevski and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.
Inglot's best Slam result is a semi-final at the 2015 US Open and he has twice made the last eight in Melbourne.
"I've had a few quarter-finals here so hopefully we can make this third time lucky," he said. "I'm very happy."
Unseeded Inglot and Daniell will play seventh seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic next.