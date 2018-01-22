Australian Open: Dominic Inglot reaches men's doubles quarter-final

Inglot was part of Great Britain's 2015 Davis Cup win

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Britain's Dominic Inglot reached his fifth Grand Slam men's doubles quarter-final and first since 2015 with victory at the Australian Open.

Inglot and partner Marcus Daniell of New Zealand won 6-4 6-3 against Andrei Vasilevski and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.

Inglot's best Slam result is a semi-final at the 2015 US Open and he has twice made the last eight in Melbourne.

"I've had a few quarter-finals here so hopefully we can make this third time lucky," he said. "I'm very happy."

Unseeded Inglot and Daniell will play seventh seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic next.