Australian Open 2018: Elise Mertens shocks Elina Svitolina to reach semi-finals

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Belgium's Elise Mertens kept up her spectacular form to thrash Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Mertens, ranked 37th, won 6-4 6-0 in 73 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to reach the last four on her main-draw debut in Melbourne.

It is the first time the 22-year-old has beaten a top-five player.

Mertens will face Danish second seed Caroline Wozniacki or Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the last four.

She will head into the semi-final on a 10-match winning streak after defending her Hobart title on the eve of the Australian Open.

Mertens is the first Belgian to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Kirsten Flipkens at Wimbledon four years ago.

Mertens destroyed the Svitolina serve, breaking five times and winning 28 of 52 points on the serve of the Ukranian who is still to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

