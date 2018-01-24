Australian Open 2018: Simona Halep to face Angelique Kerber in semi-finals

Simona Halep
Simona Halep has reached two French Open finals, losing both in 2014 and 2017
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

World number one Simona Halep produced a superb performance to beat Karolina Pliskova and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The Romanian won nine games in a row from 3-0 down in the first set as she went on to triumph 6-3 6-2.

Halep will face Angelique Kerber in the last four after the German thrashed Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 in 51 minutes.

Keys, a 2017 US Open finalist, struggled badly throughout, winning only 18 of 46 points on her own serve.

Following her victory, Halep said: "It wasn't my best start but I knew I had to restart and move better which I did in the end.

"It will be a different challenge against Angelique Kerber. I have to be ready, be calm and try to dominate the match and finish the points. I'm not thinking about the result. I just want to play my best."

