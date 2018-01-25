Australian Open 2018: Aidan McHugh reaches junior boys' semi-final

Aidan McHugh was signed by Andy Murray's management agency in November

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Aidan McHugh became the first British boy to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since 2013 with victory in the Australian Open junior boys' singles.

The 17-year-old Scot, who is mentored by Andy Murray, beat Australia's Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-2 in Melbourne.

Kyle Edmund, who has reached the semi-finals of the main draw in Australia, made the last four at Wimbledon in 2013 when aged 18.

McHugh will play sixth seed Chun Hsin Tseng in the semi-finals.