Australian Open: Kyle Edmund loses to Marin Cilic in semi-finals

Briton Kyle Edmund's Australian Open run came to an end with a straight-sets defeat by Croatia's sixth seed Marin Cilic in the semi-finals.

Cilic won 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to reach his first Melbourne final, where he will face Roger Federer or Hyeon Chung.

Edmund, 23, had been trying to become just the fourth British man to reach a Grand Slam final since tennis turned professional in 1968.

His ranking is set to rise from 49th in the world to around 25th next week.

Victory would have seen him overtake Andy Murray as British number one, at least until the Scot makes his expected return from hip surgery for the grass-court season in June.

A remarkable run through the draw, which began with what was then a career-best win over 11th seed Kevin Anderson and included a stunning victory against third seed Grigor Dimitrov, ended in disappointment.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, dominated from the outset, while Edmund required a medical timeout after the first set and appeared to be hindered in the closing stages.

"I noticed in the third game in the third set, he let a couple of balls go," said Cilic.

"I was seeing that his movement was restricted so I was trying to move the ball around."

