Australian Open: Aidan McHugh beaten in boys' semi-final

Aidan McHugh has described being mentored by Andy Murray as "very cool"

British junior Aidan McHugh missed out on a place in the Australian Open boys' final as he went out in three sets to Chun Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei.

The 17-year-old trailed 3-6 4-2 when rain halted the semi-final.

Play was moved to Melbourne Park's indoor courts, and Tseng broke serve at 4-4 in the decider before serving out a 6-3 5-7 6-4 win.

"It was literally a handful of points, that's why it's disappointing," the Scot told BBC Radio 5 live.

McHugh was trying to become the first British junior to reach a major final since Katie Swan in Melbourne in 2015.

He is mentored by British number one Andy Murray and coached by Toby Smith, brother of Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.

McHugh will now focus on the Futures tour, the lowest level of the senior game, for the rest of 2018, while returning to the juniors for the other Grand Slam tournaments.

"I really enjoy playing in the Slams," he said.

"Federer was playing tonight at the same time - it's quite cool having the top guys around at the same tournament as you."

Asked about his relationship with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, he said: "He sends texts after some of my matches and tells me well done.

"He follows it really well and it's good having him keeping an eye on me. He's really interested in how I do, which is really nice and motivates me to do even better.

"He's not daft, it's just general input. He's not trying to change anything big, it's just general support and small details too make things easier for me."