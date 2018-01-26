Australian Open: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett lose men's wheelchair doubles final

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are the reigning US Open and Wimbledon champions

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett lost the Australian Open men's wheelchair doubles final in straight sets to French second seeds Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

The reigning US Open and Wimbledon champions were beaten 6-4 6-2 in one hour and 21 minutes at Melbourne Park.

Top seeds Reid and Hewett blamed unforced errors for defeat in what was a replay of the Wimbledon final.

"A lot of games came down to percentages," said 26-year-old Reid.

"They played the bigger points better than us."

Hewett, 20, added: "We wanted to get out there and go for it. Maybe at times we went for it too soon."

The British pair were both knocked out in the opening round of their singles campaigns in Australia.