Australian Open: Rod Laver Arena roof closure met with criticism

The men's final was played under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena

Australian Open organisers were met with criticism for closing the roof on the Rod Laver Arena as Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic in the men's final.

Federer won 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1 to claim his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title.

Temperatures of 37C would not normally invoke the extreme heat policy (40C), but organisers said the humidity was behind the decision to close the roof.

"It's an outdoor tournament. Why is the roof closed?" said Pat Cash.

The former Wimbledon champion added that the indoor conditions favoured Federer.

Cash told BBC Radio 5 live: "The way Roger plays, he swings so hard at the ball and takes it so early, any wind or variation of the ball moving will take it away from him.

"It's why he's one of the best players ever indoors."

'It was way cooler than I expected'

During the first week of the Grand Slam, players battled through two days of 40C heat fully exposed to the conditions, as organisers declined to invoke the heat policy.

However, the Australian Open said the referee's decision on Sunday was based on "qualified and professional advice from the Bureau of Meteorology and the tournament's chief medical officer" at Melbourne Park.

The humidity at the start of the match, measured using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, was 32.6 - exceeding the threshold of 32.5.

"At no other time during the event this year has the WGBT reading reached the threshold," organisers said in a statement.

But it was a decision that was still met with disdain from those watching the final.

"I can't believe they've closed the roof," said British doubles player Jamie Murray on Twitter.

Former British number one Greg Rusedski added: "Absolutely ridiculous that the roof is closed for the Australian Open. Grand Slams are outdoor events. Yes it's hot but the court is under shade and an evening match."

Losing finalist Cilic said he was not asked about closing the roof before the match, but did not mind the decision.

"They just came to me to tell me that they are thinking about a decision, and they going to make the final decision around 7pm - just slightly before the match," said the Croat.

"I didn't mind to have the roof closed, but it was a huge difference in temperature from having outside 38C. Then when you came in, it was like 23-24C.

"It was way cooler than I expected."