Johanna Konta: British number one to play hat-trick of pre-Wimbledon tournaments

Johanna Konta suffered a shock defeat in the second round of January's Australian Open

British number one Johanna Konta will play in a hat-trick of pre-Wimbledon tournaments as she looks to build on a memorable 2017 campaign.

The 26-year-old is set to compete at June's Nottingham Open, Birmingham Classic, and Eastbourne International.

Last year, she became the first British woman to reach a Wimbledon semi-final since Virginia Wade in 1979, reaching a career high world ranking of four.

"Nothing compares to competing at home," said world number 11 Konta.

"I know there will be a really strong player field at Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne and I'll face some tough opponents in competitive matches."

She lost to Croatia's Donna Vekic in the final of the 2017 Nottingham Open.

"These tournaments provide me with the perfect pathway to Wimbledon," Konta added.

"Last year it proved to be the best preparation possible as I enjoyed my most successful Wimbledon ever, and hopefully it will have the same effect for 2018."

Konta - who lost in the second round of the Australia Open last month - is also in the GB Fed Cup team for next week's tie in Estonia.