Kyle Edmund to miss Britain's Davis Cup tie with Spain through injury

Kyle Edmund is set to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against Spain in Marbella which starts on Friday.

The 23-year-old sustained a hip injury during last week's Australian Open semi-final defeat by Marin Cilic.

Edmund said on Wednesday that he "intended to play" in the tie but he has not been named to play in any of the singles or doubles rubbers.

However, he remains in the squad and could be drafted in to play should his injury situation improve.

More to follow.