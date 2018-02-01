Caroline Wozniacki: Australian Open champion wins St Petersburg opener

From the section

Caroline Wozniacki was playing Anastasia Potapova for the first time

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki continued her winning run with a dominant victory in her opening match at the St Petersburg Open.

The Dane needed 67 minutes to beat Russian Anastasta Potapova 6-0 6-1 to reach the last eight.

Potapova, 16, the world number 235, won the 2016 Wimbledon girls' title.

Wozniacki, who beat Simona Halep on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam title, will next face Russia's Daria Kasatkina.