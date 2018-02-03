Novak Djokovic has further procedure on elbow injury after Australian loss

Djokovic is a 12-time Grand Slam champion

Novak Djokovic says he has had a "small medical intervention" on a persistent elbow injury and is "on the good road now to full recovery".

The former world number one returned after six months out when he played at the Australian Open in January.

He lost to unseeded South Korean Chung Hyeon in the last 16 and had treatment on his right elbow during the match.

"It's quite a journey this one, I have to say. I'm learning a lot and for that I'm grateful," said Djokovic, 30.

"I've always taken care of my body and looked for the most natural ways to heal, and my body has rewarded me with some incredible years on tour.

"I am super positive and excited to follow my recovery through so I can come back to the place I love the most. The court."

Before Melbourne, the Serb, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, had not played since retiring against Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last July.

"I've been carrying this injury for the past two years, and during this time I've been seeing many doctors," said Djokovic.

"I took six months off last season hoping to come back fully recovered, but unfortunately I still felt pain.

"I agreed with my team that I would try different methods after I finished in Australia and a few days ago I accepted a small medical intervention on my elbow.

"It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery."