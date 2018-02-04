Davis Cup 2018: Great Britain beaten by Spain despite Cameron Norrie effort

Cameron Norrie played a total of seven hours and 44 minutes in his two singles rubbers

Great Britain were beaten 3-1 by Spain in their Davis Cup tie after Cameron Norrie lost in four sets to world number 21 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

It was another superb effort from Norrie, ranked 114, but he finally lost 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in three hours and 43 minutes in Marbella.

Kyle Edmund could have played in a deciding fifth rubber had Norrie won.

Britain now face a play-off in September which they need to win to stay in the World Group in 2019.

Norrie, 22, had come back from two sets down on Friday to defeat world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut.

"I can't speak highly enough of what Cam has done all weekend," Great Britain captain Leon Smith said.

"People might have thought Friday was a one-off but he did it again against another high-quality player. He pushed him really close and I'm really proud of him.

"The only way is up for him."

The first and third sets lasted 75 minutes and 76 minutes respectively with Norrie's standard and energy levels finally dropping after he lost his second tie-break.

Ramos-Vinolas, who beat Liam Broady in the opening match of the tie on Friday, lost only two points on serve in the fourth set as he took Spain into April's quarter-finals where they will face Germany.

Norrie impresses again but can't keep the tie alive

Albert Ramos-Vinolas reached the third round of the Australian Open last month, losing to Novak Djokovic

While heavy favourites Spain ultimately prevailed, Norrie was the revelation of the weekend as he pushed two world-class clay-courters to the limit.

The Briton was quickly 4-0 down and faced two set points at 5-2 but somehow dragged himself to a tie-break in an incredible first set featuring eight breaks of serve.

A sensational pass from wide of the tramlines in the tie-break typified Norrie's tenacity and inspiration but two errant forehands then cost him as Ramos-Vinolas closed out the first set.

The Briton would not go away though, holding from 0-30 down in his opening two service games of the second set, and winning five games in a row to level the match.

Norrie then fell 3-0 down in the third set but twice came back from a break down to force a second tie-break. Again, though, it was Ramos-Vinolas who took it with three Norrie errors in a row from 4-4 handing the Spaniard the set.

As well as Norrie played, he was never in front in the match and the effort of coming from behind finally told in the fourth set.