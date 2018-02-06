Rafael Nadal to play at Aegon Championships at Queen's Club

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win at Queen's Club in 2008

World number one Rafael Nadal will play in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club in June - 10 years after winning the event as part of a summer treble.

Nadal, who has withdrawn from the past two tournaments at the London venue, won the French Open and Wimbledon either side of his 2008 Queen's title.

"It was an unforgettable year. I am very excited to be playing Queen's again," the 31-year-old Spaniard said.

Five-time champion Andy Murray also intends to return for the tournament.

The British number one, 30, had hip surgery in last month after pulling out of the year's first major, the Australian Open, and has targeted a comeback for the grass-court season.

Nadal was forced to retire in the fifth set of his quarter-final against Marin Cilic in Melbourne, only the second time in 264 Grand Slam matches that he had done so.

Twice a Wimbledon champion, Nadal reached the final at SW19 five times in six years from 2006 and appeared in the preceding event at Queen's Club in each of those years.

His 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic in 2008 is regarded as one of the great matches at the west London venue and when he beat Roger Federer in five sets at Wimbledon later that summer he became the first man to win the three coveted championships in the same year since Bjorn Borg in 1980.

Nadal is expected to compete again in Mexico this month as he attempts to keep Federer from the world number one spot and will be targeting an 11th French Open title at Roland Garros in May.

Queen's Club tournament director Stephen Farrow said: "We are delighted that Rafa is planning to return to the Queen's Club.

"His run 10 years ago will never be forgotten and to see him back at the top of the world rankings a decade later is a testament to his greatness and desire to achieve even more."

The Aegon Championships will be live on BBC television, radio and online from 18-24 June.