Serena Williams yet to decide on Grand Slam return after birth of first child

Serena Williams' victory over sister Venus in Australia last year made her the most successful player in the Open era

Former world number one Serena Williams says she has not yet decided whether she will compete at this year's remaining three Grand Slams.

The American will make her competitive return to tennis at the Fed Cup this weekend after giving birth to her first child in September.

The 36-year-old missed the Australian Open in January to give her more time to recover from the birth.

Asked whether she will be at the French Open in May she said: "I don't know."

She added: "Right now I'm focused on this weekend and after that I'll figure out what it might be."

The United States play the Netherlands in North Carolina on Sunday.

Williams' victory at the Australian Open in 2017 was her 23rd Grand Slam title - the most in the Open era, and one shy of the all-time record held by Australian Margaret Court.

But Williams has not played a WTA tournament since that win in Melbourne and has revealed she was bedridden for six weeks and had to have surgery after her daughter was delivered by emergency caesarean section.

"I have long-term goals obviously. Right now my main goal is just to stay in the moment," said Williams, who played an exhibition match in December.

"It goes unsaid 25 [Grand Slams] is obviously something that I would love, but I'd hate to limit myself."