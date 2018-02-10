Fed Cup: Great Britain beat Hungary to reach World Group II play-off

Konta took just 66 minutes to beat her 19-year-old opponent in Estonia

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson both won as Britain beat Hungary to reach the Fed Cup World Group II play-off.

World number 11 Konta broke Fanny Stollar's serve five times in a 6-3 6-1 win to give GB an unassailable 2-0 lead with just the doubles rubber to follow.

Earlier, Watson came from a set down to beat Dalma Galfi 3-6 6-1 6-4.

The British number two was broken in the eighth game of the deciding set after wasting two match points, but held her next service game to win.

After topping their group in the Europe/Africa Zone, Konta and Watson won their third successive matches in Estonia to put Anne Keothavong's team into April's World Group II play-offs for the second straight year.

It will be the fourth time in the last seven years that the British team will be one step away from reaching the elite World Group level.

They lost last year's tie to Romania, when Ilie Nastase's shocking behaviour overshadowed a 3-2 win for the hosts, while the British team also lost in Sweden in 2012 and Argentina in 2013.

This year's opponents will be one of the losing teams from this weekend's World Group II first-round ties, with a draw to decide which team plays at home - something Britain have not done since 1993.