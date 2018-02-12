BBC Sport - Serena Williams makes competitive tennis return in Fed Cup watched by her five-month-old daughter
Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return
- From the section Tennis
Serena Williams makes her return to competitive tennis, five months after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, who watched on from the stands.
WATCH MORE:Williams introduces daughter to the world
READ MORE:Serena Williams makes return to competitive tennis in Fed Cup doubles
Available to UK users only.