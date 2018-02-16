Qatar Open: Caroline Wozniacki through to semis, but Simona Halep pulls out

Simona Halep reached the Australian Open final in January, losing to Caroline Wozniacki

World number one Caroline Wozniacki reached the Qatar Open semi-finals, but Simona Halep withdrew because of injury after winning her quarter-final.

Dane Wozniacki, the Australian Open champion, beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 6-3.

World number two Halep beat American CiCi Bellis 6-0 6-4, but then revealed she had a right foot injury.

"It's going to be dangerous if I force it," said the Romanian, who is out until at least Indian Wells in March.

"I am surprised that I could play three matches and to win them. I felt pain every day."

Halep said it is the same injury that affected her run to the Australian Open final in January.

"The MRI shows that I have fluid and also tendinitis at the fourth toe, so I have just to take care of it and think about my health first," added the 26-year-old.

Halep's withdrawal means fourth seed Garbine Muguruza, who beat Caroline Garcia 3-6 6-1 6-4, will go straight through to Sunday's final.

By reaching the semi-finals, Wozniacki became just the fourth woman in history to pass $30m (£21m) in prize money.