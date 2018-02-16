Rotterdam Open: Roger Federer beats Robin Haase to become oldest world number one

Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic to win January's Australian Open

Roger Federer became the oldest world number one in tennis history after he beat Robin Haase at the Rotterdam Open.

The 36-year-old replaces Rafael Nadal, 31, at the summit, as the Spaniard recovers from a thigh injury.

Federer's prospects looked slim when he lost the first set, but he dropped just two games thereafter to claim a 4-6 6-1 6-1 win and reach the semi-finals.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will face Italian Andreas Seppi or Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

At the end of the match, Federer sat down in his chair and wiped away tears from his eyes, before returning to the court to take the acclaim from the crowd and being awarded a trophy for his achievement.

He first became world number one in February 2004, but has not topped the rankings since October 2012 and slipped to a low of 17th in January 2017.

That was after he spent six months out recovering from an operation on a knee problem.

However, he has since won eight titles, including Wimbledon last year and two Australian Opens.

Federer surpassed the previous record holder, eight-time Grand Slam-winner Andre Agassi, who was 33 when he last topped the rankings in September 2003.

Rankings when Federer reached number one for the first time

Analysis - more to come?

Six-time Grand Slam winner Stefan Edberg on BBC Radio 5 live

The way Roger Federer plays, the way he moves on the court, he is probably the only one who was going to get to number one at this stage, this late in the career.

I doubt there is going to be somebody in the near future doing the same. He has done an extraordinary job to get there.

It is quite incredible, I don't think he believes it himself, and I think everybody is surprised.

He can play pretty freely now, because whatever he does now is going to be a bonus. To play the way he is playing now is quite incredible.

Hopefully he can keep the momentum going, and if he keeps being healthy he is got a really good shot at Wimbledon again.

