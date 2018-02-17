Roger Federer: World number one into Rotterdam Open final

Roger Federer won his 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January

New world number one Roger Federer has reached the final of the Rotterdam Open with a straight-set win over Italian Andreas Seppi.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who has just become the oldest player to top the rankings, eased through 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Federer will face Grigor Dimitrov next, the Bulgarian having progressed following a freak injury to opponent David Goffin.

Belgian Goffin was forced to retire when the ball hit him in his left eye.

The 27-year-old was trailing world number five Dimitrov 6-3 0-1 when the ball bounced up off his own racket and struck him, leaving him unable to continue.

Top seed Federer, who notched his 14th win from 15 matches against Seppi, will take on second seed Dimitrov in the final on Sunday.

Although not at his best, Federer broke the Italian early in the first set and faced little trouble in the second-set tie-break.

"I felt OK today, maybe a bit heavy on court but I was aggressive," the 20-time Grand Slam winner said.

"I started finding energy midway through the first set, but the start was tough."

The two-time Rotterdam champion, who admitted he has missed out on sleep through a combination of world rankings celebrations and watching the Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, said he feels fit going into the final.

"I'm good - it's not been a tough week physically, maybe a bit harder emotionally," he added.

"I hope to play one more good match and that's it for the week."