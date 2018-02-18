Qatar Open: Petra Kvitova beats Garbine Muguruza to win title

Petra Kvitova claimed the 22nd WTA title of her career

Petra Kvitova will return to the world's top 10 after recording her 13th consecutive victory by beating Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Open title.

The Czech came from a set down in Doha to win 3-6 6-3 6-4 for her second title of 2018 - after St Petersburg two weeks ago - and her 22nd overall.

Kvitova, 27 is continuing her comeback following six months out after a knife attack at her home in 2016.

The win will elevate her 11 places from her current spot of 21st in the world.