Dubai Duty Free Championships: Garbine Muguruza through to semi-finals

Wolrd number three Garbine Muguruza won Wimbledon last July

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza beat Caroline Garcia, her second match in 24 hours, to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Muguruza, who finished her quarter-final the night before at 02:00 local time, beat the Frenchwoman 7-5 6-2.

The Spanish second seed, 24, will play Russia's Daria Kasatkina next.

Germany's former world number one Angelique Kerber will play reigning champion and top seed Elina Svitolina in Friday's other semi-final.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza is hoping to reach her second straight final, having lost to Petra Kvitova in the Doha final last week.

Speaking about her quick turnaround between matches, the world number three said: "I was a little bit upset because, I had to play late and went to bed at 4am. There's nothing to do about that.

"It's tough. I was thinking about going straight to breakfast after I finished last night's match. Today I somehow fought with a little bit of the tiredness of yesterday."

Ukraine's world number four Svitolina brushed aside Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 while sixth seed Kerber won a rematch of the 2016 US Open final, beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3.

Kasatkina beat fellow Russian Elena Vesnina 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.