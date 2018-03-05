Kyle Edmund replaces Andy Murray to become British number one for first time

Kyle Edmund's run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open was his best performance at a Grand Slam

Kyle Edmund has overtaken the injured Andy Murray to become the British number one for the first time.

Edmund's run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open has seen him rise to a career-high of 24th in the world.

Murray, who has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon, has fallen to 29th in the world rankings.

"As proud as I am, I would have been much happier had Andy stayed healthy and occupied his place at the very top where he belongs," Edmund said.

Murray had been the British number one since 2006.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, 30, is set to return to the practice court after having hip surgery in January, and could be playing again before the grass-court season begins.

"It is humbling to become the British number one and perhaps unwittingly, as Andy has dropped down in rankings due to his injury," Edmund added.

"I'm wishing Andy a speedy recovery and I hope to battle it out with him in a more legitimate fashion in years to come."

Edmund has also not played since January after injuring his hip in Melbourne, and missed the recent ATP events in Argentina and Rio because of illness.

The 23-year-old said he was "all set" to play the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells - which begins on Monday - and Miami.