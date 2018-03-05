Martin Corrie: LTA president steps down temporarily during sexual assault investigation
Lawn Tennis Association president Martin Corrie has "stepped aside" amid an investigation into the way a committee he was on dealt with a sexual assault allegation.
Corrie has been replaced temporarily by deputy president David Rawlinson.
In a statement the LTA acknowledged it had commissioned an investigation following a complaint made in December relating to an allegation from 2004.
Corrie had served on the committee that addressed the original complaint.
He said: "This case concerns a coach who worked at Hertfordshire County LTA when I was a member of the executive committee, who was investigated and sanctioned by the LTA disciplinary committee at the time.
"Therefore in agreement with the board of the LTA, I believe it is right for me to step aside from my presidency during the course of this investigation."
LTA chairman David Gregson added: "It's essential that we move quickly as an organisation if or when a safeguarding issue is raised. The LTA has robust governance processes in place today to ensure that impartial investigations are undertaken into all such cases."