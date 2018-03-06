BBC Sport - Serena Williams on 'heartbreaking' childbirth statistics

Williams on 'heartbreaking' childbirth statistics

Serena Williams says it is "heartbreaking" black women in the United States are more likely than white women to die from complications in pregnancy or childbirth.

In an interview with BBC Sport's Russell Fuller the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion speaks about the issues facing pregnant black women, equality, and her desire to get back on the court after giving birth to her daughter last September.

