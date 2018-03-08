Indian Wells: Great Britain's Cameron Norrie reaches main draw
British number three Cameron Norrie eased through the last qualifying round in Indian Wells with a straight-set win over Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky.
Norrie, the world number 111, won 6-4 6-2 at the BNP Paribas Open in one hour and 18 minutes.
He beat Spain's world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut on his Davis Cup debut last month but had never reached a Masters 1,000 event main draw before.
The 22-year-old faces Japan's Taro Daniel in the first round on Friday.
The winner of that match will play 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in round two.
Norrie dominated the game against against Stakhovsky with an excellent first serve and survived a break point in the final set to advance.