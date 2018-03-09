BBC Sport - Watch: Serena Williams wins first WTA Tour match after birth of child
Williams wins first WTA Tour match after birth of child
- From the section Tennis
Former world number one Serena Williams won her first singles match on the WTA Tour for nearly 14 months as she returned after the birth of her child.
The American, 36, reached the second round at Indian Wells with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.
