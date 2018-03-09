Indian Wells: Johanna Konta suffers shock defeat in BNP Paribas second round

British number one Johanna Konta suffered a shock straight-set defeat by teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the second round at Indian Wells.

World number 11 Konta lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to her Czech 54th-ranked opponent.

She failed to convert four set points in the first set and led 4-2 in the second against 18-year-old Vondrousova.

Konta, 26, has reached just one quarter-final in 2018 and only won eight matches since reaching the 2017 Wimbledon semi-finals.

