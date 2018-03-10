Indian Wells: Great Britain's Cameron Norrie loses in first round of BNP Paribas Open

Norrie had come through two rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw

British number three Cameron Norrie lost his opening match in the main draw at Indian Wells.

The 22-year-old had come through qualifying to face world number 109 Taro Daniel of Japan.

Daniel, 25, edged the first set 6-3 but Norrie dominated the second, taking it 6-1 to force a decider.

But the US-born Japanese player, who is ranked two places higher than his opponent, held firm to reach the second round.

His reward is a last-64 tie against former world number one and 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic

"I think I started badly and I couldn't find the court that much," Norrie said.

"I came out with a lot of energy in the second and started being more aggressive.

"The start of the third was a battle and he hit some good shots and got up 4-1 and played well to close it out but I was very positive throughout the match."

Elsewhere, British number one Kyle Edmund will face the experienced Israeli Dudi Sela in his opening singles match on Sunday after the world number 97 beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-4 6-4.

But Edmund and doubles partner Franko Skugar of Croatia were beaten 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and David Marrero.

However, Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares made it through thanks to a 6-3 6-4 win over the wildcard pairing of Germany's Philipp Petzschner and Dominic Thiem of Austria.