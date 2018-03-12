Indian Wells: Caroline Wozniacki wins in three sets to reach fourth round

From the section

Wozniacki became the first Danish woman to win a Grand Slam at January's Australian Open

World number two Caroline Wozniacki reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells with victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Wozniacki, who won her first Grand Slam at this year's Australian Open, came through in three sets 6-4 2-6 6-3.

The 27-year-old Dane will face either reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens or 20th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia next.

Caroline Garcia also progressed in straight sets against Daria Gavrilova.

The French seventh seed beat the Australian 7-5 6-4 in just under two hours.