Indian Wells: Venus Williams & Simona Halep suffer shock semi-final losses
Naomi Osaka and Daria Kasatkina will contest Sunday's BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells after shock semi-final victories over Simona Halep and Venus Williams respectively.
Unseeded Osaka, ranked 44 in the world, thrashed lacklustre world number one Halep 6-3 6-0 in 64 minutes.
And fellow 20-year-old Kasatkina beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams 4-6 6-4 7-5 to record a third consecutive win over a top-10 player.
