Miami Open: Liam Broady progresses but Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter out

Broady goes on to play Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, the number 22 seed

British number five Liam Broady beat American Bjorn Fratangelo to reach the second round of the Miami Open.

World number 169 Broady, 24, won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 and will next play 26-year-old Serb Filip Krajinovic, seeded 22nd.

Earlier on Wednesday, British number three Cameron Norrie was knocked out in the first round in Miami by Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

The 22-year-old world number 105 lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to an opponent ranked 65 in the world.

In the women's draw, Katie Boulter, the British number four and world number 208, was knocked out by Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei, losing 6-4 7-5.

It was her maiden premier event and reaching the first round will see her break into the top 200 next week.

British number one Kyle Edmund is still in the competition - he will play Frances Tiafoe or Nicolas Kicker in round two, having received a bye in the first round.

The world number 26 moved to the top of the British rankings in March, replacing the injured Andy Murray who had held the position for 12 years.