Miami Open: Liam Broady beaten by Filip Krajinovic; David Goffin out

British number five Liam Broady registered his first ATP Masters match win in the first round in Miami

Liam Broady's run at the Miami Open was ended in the second round by Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.

The Briton, ranked 169th in the world, lost 6-3 6-2 to the 22nd seed in 71 minutes.

The 26-year-old had progressed through qualifying and overcame America's Bjorn Fratangelo in the first round, but Krajinovic proved too strong.

Krajinovic will go on to play either compatriot Novak Djokovic or France's Benoit Paire next.

Elsewhere in Miami, seventh seed David Goffin was beaten in straight sets by Portugal's Joao Sousa.

The Belgian, who was making his return after injuring his eye at the Rotterdam Open in January, lost 6-0 6-1.

Sousa hit 18 winners to Goffin's nine, with the Belgian making 26 unforced errors in the 62 minute match.