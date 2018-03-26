Miami Open: Johanna Konta out after fourth-round defeat by Venus Williams

Johanna Konta is ranked 14th in the world

Britain's Johanna Konta was knocked out of the Miami Open after a fourth-round defeat by three-time champion Venus Williams.

Defending champion Konta, ranked 14th in the world, won the first set but eventually lost 7-5 6-1 6-2.

The British number one had beaten Williams in straight sets in the semi-finals 12 months ago.

American Williams, 37, will play Monica Puig or Danielle Collins in the quarter-finals.

Konta, 26, saved set point to turn the first set - which lasted just over an hour - in her favour and take the early advantage.

But Williams cruised through the second set to even the score, with Konta requiring a medical timeout before the deciding set.

The Briton hit three aces in a row to save a break point in the third set but Williams continued her dominant comeback to serve for the match.

Elsewhere, US Open champion Sloane Stephens eased past Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza to reach the last eight.

American Stephens - seeded 13th - wrapped up a 6-3 6-4 victory in one hour and 28 minutes.

Germany's Angelique Kerber joined Stephens in the quarter-finals after defeating China's Yafan Wang 6-7 (1-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, while Victoria Azarenka beat Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-2.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced with a 7-5 6-4 win over Australia's Ashleigh Barty, as did Czech Republic's fifth seed Karolina Pliskova after Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas retired hurt while trailing 6-2 2-1.